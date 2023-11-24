O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $17.67 Million Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $17,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CGI by 2,507.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in CGI by 332.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Tobam increased its position in shares of CGI by 149.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 14.3% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the first quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:GIB traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.80. 9,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,640. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.35 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.49 and a 200 day moving average of $101.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

