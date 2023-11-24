O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $18.65 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,616 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 559.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.7 %

PFE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.54. 1,940,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,422,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.93 and a 1-year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

