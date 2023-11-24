O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 56,063 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,063 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Arrow Electronics worth $12,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $230,362,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 122.9% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,498,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,564,000 after purchasing an additional 826,051 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,297,000 after purchasing an additional 258,224 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,089,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,995,000 after purchasing an additional 46,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,385,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARW traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.45. 50,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.28. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.01 and a 12 month high of $147.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 19.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARW shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.67.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

