O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $14,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.24. 138,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,694. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $183.74 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,182 shares of company stock worth $631,735. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSY. Mizuho decreased their target price on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.05.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

