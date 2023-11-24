O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1,255.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,704 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $10,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 93,588.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,505,438,000 after purchasing an additional 322,612,318 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 110,628.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after buying an additional 7,897,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $328,936,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Corteva by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,104 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,364.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,990 shares of company stock valued at $151,066. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Argus lowered their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.32.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,298. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.23 and its 200-day moving average is $52.85. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $67.55.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 49.23%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

