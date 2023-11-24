O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,292 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,965 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $19,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2,050.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.87.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $236.07. The stock had a trading volume of 14,179,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,242,531. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $750.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.