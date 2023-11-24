O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 27,375 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,375 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $15,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 213,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after buying an additional 20,104 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.36.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.29. 184,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,249,467. The company has a market cap of $146.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $105.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.23.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

