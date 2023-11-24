O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 52,510 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,510 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Mosaic worth $10,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3,186.4% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Mosaic to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.35.

Shares of Mosaic stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $36.67. The company had a trading volume of 196,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,035,460. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average of $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.56.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

