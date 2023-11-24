O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 335,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,394 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $12,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENB. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 2.4% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 6,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE ENB traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $34.16. The company had a trading volume of 267,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average of $35.26. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 234.23%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENB. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Enbridge

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.