O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $10,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 160,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after acquiring an additional 22,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 73.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACGL stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $86.62. 69,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,243. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.98. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $57.72 and a 12-month high of $90.65. The stock has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

