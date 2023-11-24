OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Acquires Shares of 260 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

GOOG stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.76. 1,757,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,734,699. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $142.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $31,178.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,056.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $31,178.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,056.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,356 shares of company stock worth $23,396,736 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

