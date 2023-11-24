OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Buys New Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 649 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Comcast by 104.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $482,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Macquarie raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.64. 1,342,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,640,453. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $171.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.