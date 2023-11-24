OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Makes New $39,000 Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 150 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,680,162,000 after purchasing an additional 685,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,484,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,559 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,913,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded up $2.13 on Friday, hitting $236.34. 19,393,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,246,547. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.31 billion, a PE ratio of 75.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.28.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.87.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

