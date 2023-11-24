OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Takes $26,000 Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 369.6% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth $48,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.75. 139,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,543,535. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average is $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.17. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPK. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

