OMG Network (OMG) Hits 1-Day Volume of $14.19 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 24th. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001660 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $87.78 million and $14.19 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00056643 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00023620 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00012083 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004689 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.