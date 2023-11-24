Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Major Shareholder Acquires $184,000.00 in Stock

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Joseph V. Popolo purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.92 per share, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 867,967 shares in the company, valued at $798,529.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ondas Stock Up 11.5 %

Shares of ONDS opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $2.71.

Get Ondas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Ondas from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONDS. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ondas by 1,103.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after buying an additional 1,078,005 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ondas by 421.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 230,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ondas by 623.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 217,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ondas by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,107,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after buying an additional 126,124 shares during the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ondas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.