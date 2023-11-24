OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Sets New 12-Month High at $110.00

OnTheMarket plc (LON:OTMP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 108.25 ($1.35), with a volume of 27926 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109 ($1.36).

OnTheMarket Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £87.35 million, a PE ratio of -10,800.00, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 85.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 68.23.

OnTheMarket Company Profile

OnTheMarket plc provides online property portal services to businesses in the estate and lettings agency industry in the United Kingdom. The company operates OnTheMarket.com website and apps, which is a property search platform for property seekers. It also offers OnTheMarket Software that includes TecLet, an automated pre-tenancy and property management platform; TecCRM, which allows agents to manage prospecting and marketing for securing and managing new business for sales and letting; TecHub that allows consumers to transact directly with the platforms to bring automation and 24/7 transacting to agency businesses; and TecWeb, which provides agents with an interactive website solution that includes SEO and pay per click services.

