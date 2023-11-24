OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Trading Up 4.7%

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.19 and last traded at $6.18. Approximately 39,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 118,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on OPAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $10.55 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.65.

Get OPAL Fuels alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OPAL

OPAL Fuels Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPAL Fuels

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the second quarter worth $365,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the second quarter worth $9,514,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in OPAL Fuels by 166,354.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 237,887 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in OPAL Fuels by 748.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 12,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.