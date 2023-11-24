OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Trading Up 4.7%

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.19 and last traded at $6.18. Approximately 39,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 118,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on OPAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $10.55 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.65.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OPAL
OPAL Fuels Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPAL Fuels
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the second quarter worth $365,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the second quarter worth $9,514,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in OPAL Fuels by 166,354.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 237,887 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in OPAL Fuels by 748.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 12,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.
OPAL Fuels Company Profile
OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OPAL Fuels
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Refiners, transporters surge: Niche energy markets defy oil slump
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- IWM’s rally signals shifting trend for small caps
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- What Me Worry? Consumer stocks surge despite high inflation
Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.