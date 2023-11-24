Oppenheimer Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Sachem Capital Price Performance

Shares of SACH opened at $3.60 on Friday. Sachem Capital has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sachem Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 904,782 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 403.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 353,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 282,901 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the third quarter valued at about $706,000. US Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 89.8% in the first quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 226,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 107,326 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sachem Capital by 276.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 145,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 107,141 shares during the period. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

