Orchid (OXT) Price Reaches $0.0735 on Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0735 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $72.02 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Orchid has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006368 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015733 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,694.38 or 0.99969478 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00011427 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000797 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003937 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,379,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,379,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07223726 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $2,370,431.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.