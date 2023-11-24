Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Shares Bought by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Orion were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Orion by 282.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,702 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Orion by 7.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,727,000 after purchasing an additional 104,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Orion by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,574,000 after buying an additional 25,368 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,146,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,333,000 after buying an additional 310,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orion by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,200,000 after buying an additional 40,012 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $23.28 on Friday. Orion S.A. has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $26.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Orion had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $466.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.57 million. On average, analysts predict that Orion S.A. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Orion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Orion from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Orion from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Orion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

