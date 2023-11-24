Osaic Holdings Inc. Purchases 10,375 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $22,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 324.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 587.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,363 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after purchasing an additional 595,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,522,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $472.83.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at $39,153,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,082 shares of company stock valued at $30,258,690. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MCK stock opened at $457.45 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $473.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $449.92 and a 200-day moving average of $423.61.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

