Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) SVP Sells $93,100.00 in Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $93,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,726.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Owens & Minor Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $19.34 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $22.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Owens & Minor
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on OMI shares. TheStreet downgraded Owens & Minor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on OMI
Owens & Minor Company Profile
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Owens & Minor
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- IWM’s rally signals shifting trend for small caps
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- What Me Worry? Consumer stocks surge despite high inflation
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.