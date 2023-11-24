Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) SVP Sells $93,100.00 in Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $93,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,726.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Owens & Minor Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $19.34 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $22.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,435,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,479,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,275 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 278.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 694,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 510,596 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,541,000 after purchasing an additional 492,348 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $20,483,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OMI shares. TheStreet downgraded Owens & Minor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

