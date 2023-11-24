P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 350,000 Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned about 1.22% of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 769.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 869,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,265,000 after purchasing an additional 769,930 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 79.8% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,121,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 497,745 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 434.4% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 591,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 480,466 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,508,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 478,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLAO remained flat at $11.04 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 38,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,606. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $11.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.85.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Company Profile

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, ordinary shares purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

