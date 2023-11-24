P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Buys New Stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXXU)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXXU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,180,000. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II accounts for approximately 1.0% of P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $7,917,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,531,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,964,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,569,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $1,518,000.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPXXU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,720. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

