P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has $41.44 Million Stock Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 918,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,500 shares during the quarter. PNM Resources comprises approximately 2.6% of P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.07% of PNM Resources worth $41,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 2.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in PNM Resources by 2.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in PNM Resources by 14.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in PNM Resources by 0.5% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 70,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PNM Resources by 2.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho raised PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.30 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PNM stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.00. 14,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,996. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.61 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.66.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $505.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.51 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.368 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.12%.

PNM Resources Profile

(Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.