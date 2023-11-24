P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Makes New $4.20 Million Investment in Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,000. Chain Bridge I makes up about 0.3% of P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.44% of Chain Bridge I at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CBRG. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Chain Bridge I by 469.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,299,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,568 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Chain Bridge I by 266.1% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,059,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,090,000 after buying an additional 770,254 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chain Bridge I by 80.0% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 979,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after buying an additional 435,333 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chain Bridge I by 305.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 783,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after buying an additional 590,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I during the first quarter valued at about $6,002,000. 53.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chain Bridge I alerts:

Chain Bridge I Price Performance

Shares of CBRG remained flat at $10.80 on Friday. 2,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,607. Chain Bridge I has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61.

About Chain Bridge I

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chain Bridge I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chain Bridge I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.