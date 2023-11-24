P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Sells 30,000 Shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP reduced its stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s holdings in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kim LLC bought a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth about $5,457,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 2nd quarter valued at about $849,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,655,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 331,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 181,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,340,000.

Get Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Stock Performance

KCGI remained flat at $10.61 during mid-day trading on Friday. 50,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,373. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.57. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $10.75.

About Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KCGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.