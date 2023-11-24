Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,153,280 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,218 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $370,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 5,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $400.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $320.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.12.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $177.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $374.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.40.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. bought 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

