Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.62.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSFE. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Paysafe from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Paysafe from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Paysafe from $13.90 to $13.70 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Paysafe from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Paysafe from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Paysafe by 2,225.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Paysafe by 42.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Paysafe by 16.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Paysafe by 501.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSFE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.66. 342,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,543. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $708.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.83. Paysafe has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $24.25.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $396.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.30 million. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 15.59%. Paysafe’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Paysafe will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Paysafe Limited provides a payments platform with for merchants and consumers in the entertainment sectors. It enables businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets.

