Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$46.00 at Citigroup

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.00.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$45.03 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$38.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of C$24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.11). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of C$2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.20 billion. Equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0184426 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 123.04%.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.