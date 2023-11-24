PENN Entertainment (PENN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ: PENN):

11/20/2023 – PENN Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

11/17/2023 – PENN Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2023 – PENN Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2023 – PENN Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

11/3/2023 – PENN Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2023 – PENN Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/13/2023 – PENN Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $24.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2023 – PENN Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Capital One Financial Co.. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2023 – PENN Entertainment is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of PENN stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.28. The company had a trading volume of 301,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771,038. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84.

Get PENN Entertainment Inc alerts:

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.88. PENN Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at PENN Entertainment

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,452.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,741.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,452.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 63,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,741.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Felicia Hendrix acquired 11,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $250,140.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,919.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,533,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $59,504,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,792,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,891,000 after acquiring an additional 791,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.