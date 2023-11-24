Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,644,792 Shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report) by 2,831.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,702,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,644,792 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arqit Quantum were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 438.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 11.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Arqit Quantum from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Arqit Quantum stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93. Arqit Quantum Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.66.

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

