Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,129 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Elastic during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Ceera Investments LLC raised its position in Elastic by 272.7% during the first quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,684,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the second quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

ESTC opened at $77.25 on Friday. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $84.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.00.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative net margin of 19.33% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. The firm had revenue of $293.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,867,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,433.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,867,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,433.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 2,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $203,992.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,772.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,470 shares of company stock worth $5,651,090. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.06.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

