Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,605 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GDS. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of GDS by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 30,138 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in GDS by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in GDS by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in GDS by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in GDS by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of GDS in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.24.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $340.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.02 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

