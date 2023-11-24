Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.2% in the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TTWO opened at $155.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.21 and a 1 year high of $157.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTWO

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.