Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,093,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,478 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Tilray by 10.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Tilray by 20.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 8.0% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 40,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 6.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TLRY shares. CIBC dropped their target price on Tilray from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Tilray in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Tilray from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Tilray from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

Tilray Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54. Tilray Inc has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.12.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.30 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 216.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tilray Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

