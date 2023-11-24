Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 100,373 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,373 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of BlackBerry worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in BlackBerry by 262.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 17.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 29.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackBerry news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,870.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,893,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,161,373.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackBerry news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,870.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,893,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,161,373.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $72,196.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,331.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BB stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average of $4.65. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.25 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 66.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.37 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. CIBC cut their target price on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

