Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 82,345 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,345 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Virgin Galactic worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 101.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,491,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at $6,569,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 167.9% during the second quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 647,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,562 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 149.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,003,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,747,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,966 shares during the last quarter. 28.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.10.

Virgin Galactic Stock Performance

NYSE SPCE opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.01. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $6.61.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 113.76% and a negative net margin of 11,299.86%. Equities analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

