Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 9,988 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 58.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,988 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $78.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.49. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $74.68 and a 52 week high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.53.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

