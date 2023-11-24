Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,830 monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in monday.com by 90.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 12.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 49.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Price Performance

Shares of MNDY opened at $175.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -514.69 and a beta of 0.87. monday.com Ltd. has a one year low of $94.76 and a one year high of $189.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $167.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.50 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. monday.com’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNDY. UBS Group lifted their price objective on monday.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on monday.com from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on monday.com from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on monday.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.69.

Get Our Latest Report on MNDY

monday.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.