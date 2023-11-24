Penserra Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,529 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMYT. Quarry LP grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 20.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip in the first quarter worth $92,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 12.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 8.4% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MMYT shares. TheStreet raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $42.46 on Friday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $43.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.92 and a beta of 1.15.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $168.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.35 million. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 6.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

