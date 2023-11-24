Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 343.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,605 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Energizer worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Energizer by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Energizer by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Energizer by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Energizer by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ENR opened at $31.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.68 and a 52-week high of $37.89.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 136.42% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Energizer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Energizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Energizer from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Energizer from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $92,357.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

