Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,646 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUC stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.32. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $11.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

