Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 591.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,608 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Copa worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Copa by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 59,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 42,582 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 247.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Copa during the second quarter worth about $968,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Copa by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 37,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Copa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $431,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $94.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.37. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $78.12 and a 12-month high of $121.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Copa Announces Dividend

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Copa had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $867.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Copa’s payout ratio is 31.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Copa from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CPA

Copa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.