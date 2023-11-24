Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,526 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in ON by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,357,000 after buying an additional 5,887,034 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ON by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,289,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,574 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ON by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,332,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,442 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of ON by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,233,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,861,000 after purchasing an additional 195,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of ON by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,660,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ON alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ONON. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ON from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of ON from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.58.

ON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $27.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.58. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.50, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.23. On Holding AG has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $37.08.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.31 million. ON had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About ON

(Free Report)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.