Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of NVE worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVEC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVE by 575.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 65,754 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVE during the 4th quarter worth $3,909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVE by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,764,000 after buying an additional 56,942 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NVE by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 33,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVE during the 2nd quarter worth $3,084,000. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVE Stock Performance

NVEC stock opened at $70.78 on Friday. NVE Co. has a 52-week low of $61.48 and a 52-week high of $100.19. The company has a market capitalization of $341.87 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.04.

NVE Dividend Announcement

NVE ( NASDAQ:NVEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.13 million for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 59.71%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Featured Stories

