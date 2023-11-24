Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,766,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $245,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,696 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 240.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $506,570,000 after buying an additional 864,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 35.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,170,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,522,000 after buying an additional 306,027 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Price Performance

MKS Instruments stock opened at $77.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.40. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $114.15. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.63.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.46. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of $932.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently -3.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MKS Instruments news, EVP David Philip Henry bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.34 per share, with a total value of $170,850.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,728.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $2,432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,223.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Philip Henry bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.34 per share, for a total transaction of $170,850.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,728.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,478,200. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MKSI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $113.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.