Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,055 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 41,158 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STM. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 326,424 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $16,318,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,447 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 408.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,511 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 23,709 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 204.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,763 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STM. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of STM stock opened at $45.28 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $34.59 and a 12 month high of $55.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

