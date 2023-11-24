Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,245 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 8.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Unity Software by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,396,000 after acquiring an additional 56,958 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Unity Software by 684.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $28.59 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.46. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 2.45.

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $313,231.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 376,833 shares in the company, valued at $12,978,128.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $313,231.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 376,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,978,128.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Marc Whitten sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $213,528.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 667,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,986,392.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 968,337 shares of company stock valued at $28,155,257. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on U shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unity Software from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, September 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

